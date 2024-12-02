Marvell Technology (MRVL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, December 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect Marvell Technology to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

MRVL opened at $92.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $82.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.50, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.44. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $50.35 and a 1-year high of $95.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.62%.

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total value of $534,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,244 shares in the company, valued at $9,203,170.16. The trade was a 5.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total value of $133,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,211 shares in the company, valued at $10,180,768.54. This trade represents a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 267,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,899,260. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.39.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

