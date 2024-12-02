SentinelOne (S) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 4th. Analysts expect SentinelOne to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SentinelOne Price Performance

NYSE S opened at $27.95 on Monday. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $30.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of -30.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 14,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $335,286.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 636,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,637,710.01. This trade represents a 2.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $240,150.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 477,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,224,513.40. The trade was a 2.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 432,125 shares of company stock valued at $10,367,734 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised SentinelOne to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.96.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Articles

