National Bank of Canada (NA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, December 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.53 per share for the quarter.

National Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$138.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$131.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$121.10. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$88.71 and a 12 month high of C$139.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Yvon Charest purchased 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$133.71 per share, with a total value of C$38,107.35. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Desjardins raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays cut National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$113.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$132.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NA

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.