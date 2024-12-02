National Bank of Canada (NA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, December 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.53 per share for the quarter.
National Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$138.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$131.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$121.10. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$88.71 and a 12 month high of C$139.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.12.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Yvon Charest purchased 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$133.71 per share, with a total value of C$38,107.35. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
National Bank of Canada Company Profile
National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.
