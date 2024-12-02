Greif (GEF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 4th. Analysts expect Greif to post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Greif stock opened at $71.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Greif has a 52-week low of $55.95 and a 52-week high of $73.16.

GEF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (down from $69.00) on shares of Greif in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Greif in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Greif from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Greif in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Greif from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

