Synopsys (SNPS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, December 4th. Analysts expect Synopsys to post earnings of $3.29 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $558.49 on Monday. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $457.52 and a 1 year high of $629.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $525.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $545.39. The stock has a market cap of $85.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.93, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Synopsys from $687.00 to $670.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $660.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $653.80.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

