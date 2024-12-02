Synopsys (SNPS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2024

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPSGet Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, December 4th. Analysts expect Synopsys to post earnings of $3.29 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Synopsys Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $558.49 on Monday. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $457.52 and a 1 year high of $629.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $525.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $545.39. The stock has a market cap of $85.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.93, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Synopsys from $687.00 to $670.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $660.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $653.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Synopsys

About Synopsys

(Get Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

Earnings History for Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.