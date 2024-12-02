Hormel Foods (HRL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Hormel Foods has set its FY 2024 guidance at 1.570-1.630 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $1.57-1.63 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hormel Foods to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE HRL opened at $32.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.26. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day moving average of $31.58.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.69%.

HRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HRL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hormel Foods news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 51,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $1,648,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,850.95. The trade was a 41.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $327,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,935. The trade was a 20.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,338. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.