Greif (GEF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 4th. Analysts expect Greif to post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE GEF opened at $71.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.06 and its 200 day moving average is $62.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Greif has a 1 year low of $55.95 and a 1 year high of $73.16.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Greif from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Greif in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Greif in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Greif from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Greif in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greif has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

