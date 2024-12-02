Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Research Coverage Started at DNB Markets

DNB Markets assumed coverage on shares of Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TDW. Raymond James cut shares of Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tidewater has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.80.

Shares of Tidewater stock opened at $51.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Tidewater has a 52 week low of $49.83 and a 52 week high of $111.42.

Tidewater announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.90 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 0.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Tidewater in the second quarter worth $1,241,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Tidewater by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after buying an additional 9,952 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Tidewater by 2,170.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 31,927 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Tidewater in the second quarter worth about $10,171,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Tidewater by 48.7% during the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 126,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 41,256 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

