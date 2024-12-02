Newmont (TSE:NGT) Rating Increased to Hold at CLSA

CLSA upgraded shares of Newmont (TSE:NGT – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NGT. UBS Group downgraded shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts cut Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$68.00.

Get Newmont alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NGT

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of TSE NGT opened at C$58.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$68.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$65.12. The firm has a market cap of C$67.75 billion, a PE ratio of -15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.20. Newmont has a 1-year low of C$39.96 and a 1-year high of C$81.16.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.04. Newmont had a negative return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of C$6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.79 billion. Research analysts predict that Newmont will post 5.509887 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -35.62%.

About Newmont

(Get Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.