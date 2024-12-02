BAE Systems’ (BAESY) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America restated their underperform rating on shares of BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports.
BAE Systems Stock Down 4.2 %
Shares of BAESY opened at $62.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.37 and its 200-day moving average is $67.98. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $72.81.
BAE Systems Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.6333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BAE Systems
About BAE Systems
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.
