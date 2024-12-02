BAE Systems’ (BAESY) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America restated their underperform rating on shares of BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

BAE Systems Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of BAESY opened at $62.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.37 and its 200-day moving average is $67.98. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $72.81.

BAE Systems Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.6333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BAE Systems

About BAE Systems

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of BAE Systems by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BAE Systems by 68.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 29.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $682,000. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 99.0% during the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,769 shares during the period. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

