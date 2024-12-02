Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Scotiabank set a C$6.25 price target on Rogers Sugar and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers Sugar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.55.

RSI stock opened at C$6.10 on Friday. Rogers Sugar has a 1-year low of C$5.12 and a 1-year high of C$6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$780.31 million, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.68.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

