Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Straumann Trading Up 1.6 %

SAUHY stock opened at $12.99 on Thursday. Straumann has a twelve month low of $11.83 and a twelve month high of $17.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.60.

Straumann Company Profile

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

