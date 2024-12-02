Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Free Report) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.92.
Check Out Our Latest Report on DND
Dye & Durham Trading Up 1.9 %
Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$119.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$120.30 million. Dye & Durham had a negative net margin of 38.23% and a negative return on equity of 42.91%. Analysts predict that Dye & Durham will post 0.1121051 EPS for the current year.
Dye & Durham Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.73%.
Dye & Durham Company Profile
Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dye & Durham
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Analog Devices: Why the Uptrend Could Accelerate in 2025
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Texas Pacific Land: Permian Basin Powerhouse With an AI Edge
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.