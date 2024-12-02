Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Free Report) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.92.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DND

Dye & Durham Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Dye & Durham stock opened at C$20.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 2.09. Dye & Durham has a 12-month low of C$10.92 and a 12-month high of C$21.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 402.18.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$119.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$120.30 million. Dye & Durham had a negative net margin of 38.23% and a negative return on equity of 42.91%. Analysts predict that Dye & Durham will post 0.1121051 EPS for the current year.

Dye & Durham Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.73%.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.