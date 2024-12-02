Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SMGZY. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Smiths Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays upgraded Smiths Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

OTCMKTS:SMGZY opened at $23.00 on Thursday. Smiths Group has a 52 week low of $19.34 and a 52 week high of $24.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.378 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This is an increase from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

