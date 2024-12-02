Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SMGZY. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Smiths Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays upgraded Smiths Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMGZY
Smiths Group Stock Performance
Smiths Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.378 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This is an increase from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $0.16.
Smiths Group Company Profile
Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Smiths Group
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Analog Devices: Why the Uptrend Could Accelerate in 2025
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Texas Pacific Land: Permian Basin Powerhouse With an AI Edge
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.