Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BMO Capital Markets Analyst Says

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a research note released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.65 to C$3.85 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Securities cut shares of Chorus Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$3.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.25 to C$3.80 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$2.50 to C$3.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$3.45.

CHR stock opened at C$3.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.68. Chorus Aviation has a fifty-two week low of C$1.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$645.95 million, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.14.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

