BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO) vs. General Enterprise Ventures (OTCMKTS:GEVI) Financial Review

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of BioLargo shares are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of BioLargo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BioLargo and General Enterprise Ventures”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get BioLargo alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioLargo $12.23 million 4.92 -$3.50 million ($0.01) -20.00 General Enterprise Ventures $520,000.00 57.33 -$10.10 million ($0.08) -10.13

BioLargo has higher revenue and earnings than General Enterprise Ventures. BioLargo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than General Enterprise Ventures, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioLargo -11.45% -39.90% -22.06% General Enterprise Ventures -544.66% -162.24% -104.56%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares BioLargo and General Enterprise Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

BioLargo has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Enterprise Ventures has a beta of 5.19, indicating that its stock price is 419% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BioLargo beats General Enterprise Ventures on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioLargo

(Get Free Report)

BioLargo, Inc. invents, develops, and commercializes various platform technologies. Its technologies solve challenging environmental problems comprising per – and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) water contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and volatile organic compounds control, air quality control, infection control, and myriad environmental remediation. The company provides full-service environmental engineering services. BioLargo, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Westminster, California.

About General Enterprise Ventures

(Get Free Report)

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc., engages in installing large home and facility proactive wildfire prevention systems. It offers CitroTech products for the prevention and spread of wildfires, as well as lumber treatments for fire prevention. The company was formerly known as General Entertainment Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. in October 2021. General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Receive News & Ratings for BioLargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.