Head to Head Analysis: Beachbody (NYSE:BODI) and Soupman (OTCMKTS:SOUPQ)

Soupman (OTCMKTS:SOUPQ – Get Free Report) and Beachbody (NYSE:BODI – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Soupman and Beachbody’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soupman N/A N/A N/A Beachbody -22.62% -94.29% -26.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Soupman and Beachbody, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soupman 0 0 0 0 0.00 Beachbody 0 2 4 0 2.67

Earnings & Valuation

Beachbody has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 86.92%. Given Beachbody’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Beachbody is more favorable than Soupman.

This table compares Soupman and Beachbody”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soupman N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Beachbody $451.43 million 0.10 -$152.64 million ($15.75) -0.41

Soupman has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beachbody.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.5% of Beachbody shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Soupman shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.8% of Beachbody shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Beachbody beats Soupman on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Soupman

Soupman, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells soups in the United States. It markets and sells its products to grocery chains, school systems, and franchisees under The Original Soupman brand name. The company also franchises Original Soupman restaurants and mobile unit; and other high-traffic locations, such as casinos, airports, theme parks, and other tourist locations. It has 9 franchise locations, including co-branded locations. The company was formerly known as Passport Arts, Inc. and changed its name to Soupman, Inc. in January 2011. Soupman, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Staten Island, New York.

About Beachbody

The Beachbody Company, Inc. operates as a subscription health and wellness company that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs. It also offers nutritional products, such as Shakeology, a nutrition shake; Beachbody Performance supplements comprising pre-workout energize, hydrate, post-workout recover, and protein supplement recharge products; BEACHBAR, a low-sugar snack bar; supplements under the LADDER brand; connected fitness products; and BODi Bike Studio, a package subscription to BODi with a bike and accessories. The Beachbody Company, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

