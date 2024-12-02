Brokerages Set Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Target Price at $30.83

Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.83.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Option Care Health from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Option Care Health from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $969,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 326,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,355,568.36. The trade was a 15.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 134.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,516,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,896 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,003,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 4,432.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,621,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,756,000 after buying an additional 1,585,818 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,481,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,924,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $23.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.87. Option Care Health has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

