Analysts Set UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) PT at $21.25

Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on UMH. B. Riley increased their price target on UMH Properties from $18.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on UMH Properties from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

UMH Properties stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 8.48. UMH Properties has a 52 week low of $14.07 and a 52 week high of $20.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.30.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.13). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $60.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that UMH Properties will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 661.59%.

In other UMH Properties news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $977,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,599,348.30. This trade represents a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Angela D. Pruitt sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $53,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,993 shares in the company, valued at $153,945.18. This trade represents a 25.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 1.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,931,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,869,000 after acquiring an additional 29,320 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,802,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,127,000 after buying an additional 863,089 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UMH Properties by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,761,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,311,000 after purchasing an additional 8,946 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in UMH Properties by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,703,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,520,000 after acquiring an additional 59,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 966,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,456,000 after purchasing an additional 22,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

