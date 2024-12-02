Brokerages Set Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY) Target Price at $32.90

Shares of Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.90.

Several research firms recently commented on WAY. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Waystar from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Waystar from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Waystar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Waystar from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Waystar from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ WAY opened at $30.88 on Friday. Waystar has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $33.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.86.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.82 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Waystar will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waystar during the third quarter worth $41,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Waystar during the third quarter worth about $68,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waystar in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waystar in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Waystar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

