Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Receives $16.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.80.

Several equities analysts have commented on HAYW shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Hayward from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hayward from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Hayward from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Hayward from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of NYSE:HAYW opened at $16.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.35. Hayward has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.87.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $227.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.88 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hayward will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $1,596,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,872.04. This trade represents a 16.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $1,208,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,170,927.33. This represents a 22.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,857 shares of company stock worth $3,416,677 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MSD Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Hayward during the third quarter worth $418,901,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hayward by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,755,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,902,000 after purchasing an additional 51,488 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hayward by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,637,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,476,000 after buying an additional 878,705 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hayward by 0.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,123,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,591,000 after buying an additional 32,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hayward by 13.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,671,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,465,000 after buying an additional 558,227 shares during the period.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

