Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Receives $8.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on CGTX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CGTX
Institutional Trading of Cognition Therapeutics
Cognition Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CGTX opened at $0.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09. Cognition Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $2.95.
Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile
Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cognition Therapeutics
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Analog Devices: Why the Uptrend Could Accelerate in 2025
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Texas Pacific Land: Permian Basin Powerhouse With an AI Edge
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for Cognition Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognition Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.