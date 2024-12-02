Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Receives $8.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CGTX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Cognition Therapeutics by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 34,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $27,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Cognition Therapeutics by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 95,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 24,050 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Cognition Therapeutics by 14.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 197,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 25,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGTX opened at $0.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09. Cognition Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $2.95.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.

