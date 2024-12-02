Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Receives C$7.38 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.38.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LAC shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. National Bankshares raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$5.75 to C$7.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

Lithium Americas stock opened at C$5.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.06 and a beta of 1.58. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of C$2.87 and a twelve month high of C$10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 52.06, a current ratio of 20.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post 1.3803828 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alun Robert Doyle bought 10,000 shares of Lithium Americas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.47 per share, with a total value of C$44,748.00. Also, Senior Officer Oleksandr Shulga sold 24,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.40, for a total value of C$84,530.80. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

