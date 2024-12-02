Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Receives C$18.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$18.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SIA shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Cormark raised Sienna Senior Living to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Price Performance

Sienna Senior Living Dividend Announcement

Sienna Senior Living stock opened at C$16.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.67. Sienna Senior Living has a 12-month low of C$10.63 and a 12-month high of C$17.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.10. The stock has a market cap of C$1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.03%.

About Sienna Senior Living

(Get Free Report

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.