Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Receives C$18.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$18.00.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on SIA shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Cormark raised Sienna Senior Living to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.03%.
Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.
