BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Receives $27.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

BLFS stock opened at $27.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.23 and a 200-day moving average of $23.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.92 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. BioLife Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.88.

In other news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 317,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,593,412.40. The trade was a 3.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Garrie Richardson sold 3,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $77,118.40. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 114,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,097.76. The trade was a 2.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,313 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,899. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 165,247 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 42,265 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

