Analysts Set Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Target Price at $4.80

Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TLS shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Telos from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Telos in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Telos from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telos in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Telos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Telos in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Telos during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Telos during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Telos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLS opened at $3.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.68. Telos has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $5.03. The firm has a market cap of $246.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

