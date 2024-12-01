Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $157.63.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BX. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Blackstone from $169.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Blackstone from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Get Blackstone alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Blackstone

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX opened at $191.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.99. The stock has a market cap of $137.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.49. Blackstone has a 1-year low of $110.77 and a 1-year high of $200.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Blackstone had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 118.21%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 42,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $7,433,289.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 387,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,112,883.78. The trade was a 9.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 799,749 shares in the company, valued at $120,610,146.69. This represents a 12.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 0.9% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,357,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $211,082,000 after acquiring an additional 39,394 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter worth $4,501,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.