The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 123,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Biogen were worth $23,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Biogen during the second quarter worth $33,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Biogen by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 249.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 39.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $160.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.99. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.62 and a 52-week high of $268.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 16.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Biogen from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Biogen from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $294.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Biogen

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total transaction of $88,018.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,633.52. The trade was a 7.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.