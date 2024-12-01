Citigroup Inc. Has $6.49 Million Holdings in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,174 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,751 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in WaFd were worth $6,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WAFD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of WaFd in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,583,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in WaFd by 31.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,274,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,430,000 after acquiring an additional 305,942 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WaFd by 113.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 272,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after acquiring an additional 144,920 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in WaFd by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 428,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,933,000 after purchasing an additional 95,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WaFd in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,281,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WAFD. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of WaFd from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. DA Davidson upped their target price on WaFd from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of WaFd in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

WaFd Stock Performance

Shares of WaFd stock opened at $36.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. WaFd, Inc has a one year low of $25.78 and a one year high of $38.62.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. WaFd had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $389.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that WaFd, Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WaFd Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. WaFd’s payout ratio is presently 41.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ryan Mauer sold 12,132 shares of WaFd stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $404,359.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,345,532.08. The trade was a 10.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WaFd Profile

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Featured Articles

