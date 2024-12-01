Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,823 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,194 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $13,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $642,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 403.2% during the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,321 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,744 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 3,477,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 34,772 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,963,000 after acquiring an additional 34,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,284 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 11,532 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UHS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $222.00 to $211.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $236.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.50.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $205.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.09. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.70 and a fifty-two week high of $243.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

