Bank of Montreal Can Sells 12,481 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,481 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Generac were worth $13,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 4.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.4% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Generac by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $188.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.89 and a 12 month high of $195.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.35.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.27. Generac had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Generac’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

GNRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Generac from $128.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $148.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Generac from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.58.

In other news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 29,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total value of $5,372,133.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,051,789.49. This represents a 17.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 3,187 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $585,069.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,282.04. This trade represents a 22.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,268 shares of company stock valued at $7,584,853 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

