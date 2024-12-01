Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 3,200 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vipshop by 19.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,748,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,508,000 after acquiring an additional 290,583 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,828,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,952,000 after purchasing an additional 333,989 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 9.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 848,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,340,000 after purchasing an additional 75,590 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the third quarter worth $937,000. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VIPS shares. StockNews.com lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Vipshop from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. CLSA cut shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.80 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Vipshop stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.31. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $20.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.34.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

