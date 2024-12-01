Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 297.9% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 410.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total value of $358,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,515.64. This represents a 17.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTWO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.75.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $188.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.24 and a fifty-two week high of $190.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.84.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

