Algert Global LLC Takes Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,850 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 27.9% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 830,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,975,000 after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at about $5,760,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $288.13 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $209.60 and a 12 month high of $298.31. The company has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $265.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.