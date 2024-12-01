Private Trust Co. NA Has $75,000 Stock Holdings in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Samsara were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in Samsara by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 69.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the second quarter worth $38,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Samsara during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Samsara by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IOT shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on Samsara in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Samsara from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Samsara from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Samsara from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.67.

Shares of IOT stock opened at $53.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.91 and a 200-day moving average of $41.95. Samsara Inc. has a one year low of $26.86 and a one year high of $57.51. The stock has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of -111.44 and a beta of 1.52.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Samsara had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 75,594 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $4,224,948.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,292 shares in the company, valued at $6,723,119.88. The trade was a 38.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $51,709.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 319,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,123,445.77. This represents a 0.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,809,695 shares of company stock worth $85,445,322. Corporate insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

