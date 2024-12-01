Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 33,483 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 81.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,483 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,937,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,250,000 after buying an additional 54,805 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,727,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,524,000 after purchasing an additional 55,662 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,266,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,999,000 after purchasing an additional 137,541 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 22.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,107,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,740,000 after purchasing an additional 391,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 18.0% during the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 970,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,946,000 after buying an additional 148,000 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

CG opened at $53.23 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.13 and a 12-month high of $55.11. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.39.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 482.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Carlyle Group

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $605,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,405,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,014.20. This trade represents a 10.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 495,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $25,535,279.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,504,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,936,376.06. This trade represents a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,171,556 shares of company stock worth $29,222,475. 27.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CG shares. StockNews.com raised The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

About The Carlyle Group

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

