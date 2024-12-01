Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 604.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 317 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 34.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after buying an additional 14,736 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 209.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 32,915 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at $674,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,944 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares during the period. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at $494,000.

Insider Activity at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other news, Director Helen Mccluskey sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $487,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,222,568.60. The trade was a 8.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samir Desai sold 19,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $2,501,225.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,109.60. This represents a 40.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $149.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.63. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12-month low of $75.18 and a 12-month high of $196.99.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.19. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 46.50%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ANF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.14.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

