Bank of Montreal Can Sells 68,172 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 68,172 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.09% of Pentair worth $14,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 376.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Pentair by 165.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Pentair by 59.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Stock Performance

NYSE PNR opened at $108.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $63.38 and a 1 year high of $110.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.03. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $993.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.53 million. Pentair had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Pentair’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pentair

In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 3,588 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total value of $357,615.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,853.44. The trade was a 15.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Pentair from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Pentair from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Pentair from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.38.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

