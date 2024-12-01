Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 720 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 480.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 870 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Celestica were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Celestica by 66.7% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 2.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Celestica by 26.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLS opened at $85.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 2.24. Celestica Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.83 and a 52 week high of $93.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CLS. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Celestica in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays began coverage on Celestica in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Celestica from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.45.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

