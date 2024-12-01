Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 427 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,907,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,521,000 after acquiring an additional 142,545 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in United Bankshares by 1.8% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,253,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,993,000 after purchasing an additional 74,638 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,997,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,300,000 after purchasing an additional 14,833 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,206,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,673,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,070,000 after buying an additional 83,503 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

United Bankshares Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $42.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $44.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.33.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $414.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.30 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 22.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Bankshares news, Director Peter A. Converse sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 434,769 shares in the company, valued at $17,390,760. This represents a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Paul Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,709.74. This represents a 3.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.