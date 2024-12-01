VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDX. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at about $258,000. &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 249,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,481,000 after purchasing an additional 124,639 shares during the last quarter.

GDX stock opened at $37.66 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $44.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.61 and its 200 day moving average is $37.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

