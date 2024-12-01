Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $529,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth $776,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $642,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GEV shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $285.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of GE Vernova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $220.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.16.

Shares of GEV stock opened at $334.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.98. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $357.09.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

