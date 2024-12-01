The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $26.02 Million Stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 302,000 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.59% of Black Hills worth $26,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 31.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,425,000 after acquiring an additional 275,994 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Black Hills by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 481,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,179,000 after purchasing an additional 169,827 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 329,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,917,000 after purchasing an additional 116,730 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 324.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 127,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 97,285 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,210,000 after buying an additional 78,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Black Hills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

Black Hills Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $64.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.69. Black Hills Co. has a one year low of $49.33 and a one year high of $65.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.25.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.89%.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

