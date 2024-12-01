The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $26.51 Million Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.07% of Extra Space Storage worth $26,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,549,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $551,586,000 after buying an additional 157,763 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,127,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,973,000 after purchasing an additional 45,717 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,965,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,890,000 after purchasing an additional 198,888 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 4.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,366,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,349,000 after buying an additional 111,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 10.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,020,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,066,000 after buying an additional 189,949 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $169.00 to $167.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $172.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $1,338,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,318,398.80. This represents a 23.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 6,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total transaction of $1,178,047.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 404,306 shares in the company, valued at $71,655,152.38. This trade represents a 1.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,228 shares of company stock worth $3,023,957. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

EXR opened at $170.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75, a PEG ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.87. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.23 and a twelve month high of $184.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.42.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($1.12). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $824.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 169.63%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.