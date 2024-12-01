BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 293,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $24,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 375.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Melius Research started coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $96.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.24. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.73 and a 12 month high of $99.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.02.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $921,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 434,792 shares in the company, valued at $36,413,830. The trade was a 2.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $2,734,820. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

