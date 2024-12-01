Cerity Partners LLC Grows Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 113.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,847 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,992 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 208,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,450,000 after purchasing an additional 33,629 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 3,110.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 107,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after buying an additional 104,355 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 10,048.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 34,666 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 293,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,352,000 after acquiring an additional 185,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 925,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,475,000 after acquiring an additional 114,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tri Pointe Homes

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, General Counsel David Ch Lee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $221,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 85,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,798,869.76. The trade was a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TPH. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Down 0.2 %

TPH opened at $43.53 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.74 and a 52 week high of $47.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.60.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

