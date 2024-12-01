Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 36.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,281 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.13% of Qorvo worth $12,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 33.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 5.0% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust grew its stake in Qorvo by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 2,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 689 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $74,184.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,779.67. The trade was a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $69.05 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.98 and a 12-month high of $130.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.06.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QRVO. Morgan Stanley cut Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

