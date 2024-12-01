Bank of Montreal Can Sells 10,413 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,239 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,413 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in GSK were worth $13,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in GSK by 231.8% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 783 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $34.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.29 and its 200-day moving average is $39.97.

GSK Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.3928 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. GSK’s payout ratio is 98.70%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $39.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Argus raised GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Guggenheim cut GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of GSK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Plc Gsk acquired 2,791,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,335,440.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16,775,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,205,528. This trade represents a 19.97 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Further Reading

