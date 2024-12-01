Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 518,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,860 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $14,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAB. Peoples Bank KS boosted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 5,708.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BAB opened at $27.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -199.62 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.94. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $28.12.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

