Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $406,000 Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 79.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 999 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its position in TopBuild by 21.1% during the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 332,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,929,000 after purchasing an additional 57,880 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,220,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,927,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 2.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,955,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in TopBuild by 37.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 178,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,747,000 after buying an additional 48,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stephens dropped their price objective on TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on TopBuild from $491.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.44.

NYSE BLD opened at $390.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $381.28 and a 200-day moving average of $395.64. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $292.50 and a 1-year high of $495.68.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

